Trey Gowdy: Democrats ‘Did Everything They Could’ To Keep FISA Memo Information From Public Eye

Rep. Trey Gowdy said that the classified memo that some members of Congress have said details abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act under the Obama administration would be “embarrassing” to Intel Committee’s ranking Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff.

“I think it will be embarrassing to Adam Schiff once people realize the extent to which he went to keep them from learning any of this,” Gowdy said. “That would be the embarrassment.”

“Today this committee voted to put the president’s personal interests, perhaps their own political interests, above the national interests,” the Democrat said, announcing the vote to the media. Schiff said the vote was strictly along party lines, with no Democrats voting to release the details of the memo.

“Look, my Democratic colleagues didn’t want us to find this information,” Gowdy said on Tuesday in response. “They did everything they could to keep us from finding this information.”

The committee also rejected the possible release of a Democrat-authored “counter memo.” – READ MORE

It may not be in President Trump’s best interest to speak to special counsel Robert Mueller because it’s not clear he’s going to get a fair jury due to congressional Democrats’ political machinations, Rep. Trey Gowdy said Sunday.

“Let’s not kid ourselves, there is a political component to it. Twice now, over 50 of my house democratic colleagues have voted to move forward with impeachment. Twice, before he has answered a single solitary question from Bob Mueller,” Gowdy said.

“The politics of it is, I don’t think he’s got a fair jury. I do think he has a fair investigator. I think he’s got a fair prosecutor in Bob Mueller, but he doesn’t have a fair jury and he’s going to have to decide whether the legal part outweighs the political party,” he added. – READ MORE