Trayvon Martin’s mother calls for more cops, says she disagrees with calls to ‘defund’ police: report

The mother of Trayvon Martin said she’s doesn’t support efforts to reduce law enforcement resources as calls to divert funding from police departments toward social service and youth programs continue to gain traction with elected officials.

“I think we need more police,” Sybrina Fulton said, according to the Daily Caller. “We need police with better standards, and police with better ethics and better work habits.”

Fulton announced Monday that she is running for Miami Dade County Commissioner District 1 where she will face Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert.

“I want residents to feel safe,” she told the Guardian. “I want to bridge the gap between the law enforcement and the community.”

Calls to defund police departments have increased in the wake of George Floyd‘s death in police custody. Several cities have committed to shifting resources from law enforcement elsewhere. – READ MORE

