Top House Dem to Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Don’t attack your own people’

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) warned freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to rein in her criticism of fellow Democrats, saying she shouldn’t “attack your own people.”

“I’m sure Ms. Cortez means well, but there’s almost an outstanding rule: Don’t attack your own people,” Cleaver told Politico. “We just don’t need sniping in our Democratic Caucus.”

“She needs to decide: Does she want to be an effective legislator or just continue being a Twitter star?” another House Democrat told Politico. “There’s a difference between being an activist and a lawmaker in Congress.”

The Hill has reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's office for comment. The representative declined through her staff to be interviewed for the story in Politico, which interviewed a number of Democrats about her.