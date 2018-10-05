Top FBI Lawyer Flips: Russia Probe Was Handled In “Abnormal Fashion” And Rife With “Political Bias”

James Baker, a former top FBI lawyer, told congressional investigators on Wednesday that the Russia probe was handled in an “abnormal fashion” and was rife with “political bias” according to Fox News, citing two Republican lawmakers present for the closed-door deposition.

“Some of the things that were shared were explosive in nature,” Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told Fox News. “This witness confirmed that things were done in an abnormal fashion. That’s extremely troubling.”

Meadows claimed the “abnormal” handling of the probe into alleged coordination between Russian officials and the Trump presidential campaign was “a reflection of inherent bias that seems to be evident in certain circles.” The FBI agent who opened the Russia case, Peter Strzok, FBI lawyer Lisa Page and others sent politically charged texts, and have since left the bureau. –Fox News

Baker, who worked closely with former FBI Director James Comey, left the bureau earlier this year.

Lawmakers did not provide any specifics about the interview, citing a confidentiality agreement signed with Baker and his attorneys, however they said that he was cooperative and forthcoming about the beginnings of the Russia probe in 2016, as well as the FISA surveillance warrant application to spy on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. – READ MORE