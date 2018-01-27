Top Democrat On Senate Intel Committee: I Haven’t Seen GOP’s Memo But It’s Wrong

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) made absurd remarks this week about the widely-speculated classified GOP memo, claiming that the memo was filled with errors while admitting that he has not even viewed the four-page document.

Warner, who is the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he thought the memo was “sloppy, careless, and again, I think has no grounding in fact,” CNN reported.

However, Warner admitted, “I have not seen the memo.”

The memo, drafted by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, supposedly shows “malfeasance inside the FBI and Department of Justice regarding FISA issues involved in the Trump-Russia collusion investigation.” – READ MORE

On Thursday evening, Democrat Adam Schiff announced that in the aftermath of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ much-ballyhooed memo on supposed malfeasance inside the FBI and Department of Justice regarding FISA issues involved in the Trump-Russia collusion investigation, he had a memo of his own. That memo, he suggested, would rebut the suggestions in Nunes’ memo that the Mueller investigation was fatally flawed from the outset by bias inside our intelligence agencies.

Schiff isn’t the only person pushing back against Nunes’ memo. The Department of Justice issued a letter on Thursday blasting Nunes for attempting to release information that it said would damage national security:

JUST IN: DOJ's Stephen Boyd has sent a letter to @DevinNunes saying release of *the memo* without review by DOJ/FBI would be "extraordinarily reckless." Says the memo purports to be based on "classified source materials that neither you nor most of" the committee "have seen." pic.twitter.com/F0pmL34vhk — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) January 24, 2018

– READ MORE

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Tuesday that he is confident President Trump would allow the public release of a memo on alleged surveillance abuses.

“I can tell you the president is going to allow this to be released,” Gaetz said on Fox News on Tuesday.

Dozens of Republican lawmakers have pushed for the release of the four-page report, written by the GOP majority in the House Intelligence Committee, as they say it contains evidence of misuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act by the Obama administration to spy on Trump associates.

Should the intelligence panel give the OK, then Trump would have five days to block its unveiling to the public.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters earlier in the day that the president supports “full transparency” when it comes to the House Intelligence Committee’s memo, but declined to directly confirm Trump would allow its release. – READ MORE

The viral social media hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo, which demands that Congress release a document outlining alleged abuses by the U.S. intelligence community, appears to be entirely homegrown and not influenced by Russian bots, as top Democrats have charged.

“A knowledgeable source says that Twitter’s internal analysis has thus far found that authentic American accounts, and not Russian imposters or automated bots, are driving #ReleaseTheMemo,” The Daily Beast reports.

“There are no preliminary indications that the Twitter activity either driving the hashtag or engaging with it is either predominantly Russian.”

The #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag has been trending since last week, and the groundswell became so powerful it caught the eyes of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.). – READ MORE