Top Chinese Epidemiologist Urges Probe Of US Bio-Weapons Labs In Latest Deflect

China is once again seeking to turn the blame for the COVID-19 pandemic onto the United States, with a new state-run Global Times report seizing upon a study out this week by the US National Institutes for Health (NIH) showing that at least seven Americans across five states were infected with coronavirus weeks prior to US health authorities recording the first official cases.

Citing the key bizarre and accusatory quotes in the Global Times Reuters writes:

Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told state-owned tabloid the Global Times that attention should shift to the United States, which was slow to test people in the early stages of the outbreak, and is also the home of many biological laboratories. “All bio-weapons related subjects that the country has should be subject to scrutiny,” he was quoted as saying.

While China’s main official theory remains centered on the bats-origin claim, Beijing has also of late promoted the extremely dubious story of “contaminated frozen food” infecting Wuhan after being shipped from outside China.

All of this appears a desperate attempt to deflect and obfuscate amid growing calls from Western politicians and media to conduct a deep investigation into Wuhan lab origins.- READ MORE

