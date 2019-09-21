Top Apple Exec Steve Dowling Announces Resignation, Making Him The Third To Do So In 2019

Apple’s vice president of communication is leaving after 16 years with the company, the tech giant announced Wednesday.

Steve Dowling will be the third high-profile Apple executive to leave in 2019 when he steps down in October.

“After 16 years at Apple, countless keynotes, product launches and the occasional PR crisis, I’ve decided that the time is right for me to step away from our remarkable company,” Dowling said in a memo to staff this week, Vox technology news website Recode reported.

“This is something that has been on my mind for a while, and it came into sharp focus during the latest — and for me, last — launch cycle. Your plans are set and the team is executing brilliantly as ever. So, it’s time,” he continued.

Former Apple head of design Jony Ive left the company after nearly 30 years in June, and the company’s former head of retail, Angela Ahrendts, resigned after five years in February.

Dowling “contributed to the company at every level through many of its most significant moments” starting “from the first iPhone and App Store to Apple Watch and AirPods,” Apple said in a statement, Record reported.

“Following another successful product launch, he has decided to leave Apple to spend some much deserved time with his family. He leaves behind a tremendous legacy that will serve the company well into the future. We’re grateful to him for all that he’s given to Apple and wish him the best,” Apple’s statement continued.

Ive said in a June 27 statement that Apple “is stronger, more vibrant and more talented than at any point in Apple’s history” when he resigned, according to Apple.

“The team will certainly thrive. … I have the utmost confidence in my designer colleagues at Apple, who remain my closest friends, and I look forward to working with them for many years to come,” his statement continued.

Ahrendts said in a similar statement in February, “Retail has never been stronger or better positioned to make an even greater contribution for Apple. … I look forward to watching how this amazing team, under her leadership, will continue to change the world one person and one community at a time.”

Additionally, Disney Chief Executive Robert Iger resigned from Apple’s board of directors on Sept. 10, according to a Sept. 13 announcement from Apple, The Wall Street Journal reported. Iger’s resignation came as Apple launches its new rival video streaming service, Apple TV+, in November.

Iger said his time at Apple was an “extraordinary privilege” in a statement, according to WSJ.

The tech giant announced its latest versions of the iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad on Sept. 10.