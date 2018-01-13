Tonya Harding Is Trying to Clear Name With Redemption Tour, But Her Mother Is Calling Her a ‘Liar’ (VIDEO)

Disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding’s mother said her daughter is liar and the portrayal of her in the blockbuster “I, Tonya” is false.

“She’s lied so much she doesn’t know what isn’t a lie anymore,” LaVona “Sandy” Golden told ABC News during a special that aired Thursday.

She also disputed Harding’s claims that she was beaten.

“I didn’t abuse any of my children,” Golden said. “Spanked? Yes, [I] spanked. Absolutely, positively you [have] got to show them right from wrong.”

Harding claimed her mother threw a steak knife at her. The incident played out in the film.

“Why would I throw a steak knife at anybody?” Golden asked.

Harding recounted one incident where she claimed her mother “dragged me into the bathroom and beat me with a hairbrush, literally.”

“I spanked her once with a hairbrush at a competition,” Golden said. “She wouldn’t know what a beating was.” – READ MORE

There’s been plenty of buzz about the film “I, Tonya” but the woman at the center of the controversy that brought down skater Tonya Harding isn’t contributing to it.

“I really have nothing to say about it. I haven’t seen anything,” former skater Nancy Kerrigan told The Boston Globe. “I haven’t watched anything.”

Kerrigan was the victim of a plot to kneecap her — literally — prior to the 1994 Olympics. Harding’s ex-husband Jeff Gillooly was involved in the plot.

Gillooly was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in the attack and Harding received three years of probation and was fined $100,000 for conspiring to hinder prosecution.

“I, Tonya” stars Margot Robbie as Harding and delves into the former skater’s life beyond the attack. – READ MORE