Tony Rodham, The Youngest Brother Of Hillary Clinton, Dead At 65

Hillary Clinton’s youngest brother died, the former secretary of state announced Saturday on Twitter.

Clinton did not say how her brother Tony Rodham died. There have not been any recent reports that he was ill.

“We lost my brother Tony last night,” Clinton wrote. “It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today.”

We lost my brother Tony last night. It’s hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today. When he walked into a room he’d light it up with laughter. He was kind, generous, & a wonderful husband to Megan & father to Zach, Simon, & Fiona. We’ll miss him very much. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 8, 2019

Rodham, who was 65, was involved in numerous controversies over the past couple of decades.

One scandal involved Rodham’s work in gaining a pardon for Edgar and Vonna Jo Gregory, Tennessee carnival operators who had been convicted of bank fraud. Former President Bill Clinton pardoned them in March 2000.

It was later discovered that Rodham received $325,000 in loans from the Gregorys and that he spoke with Bill Clinton about the pardon issue.

More recently, Rodham was involved in a scandal regarding GreenTech Automotive, an electric car company that was the subject of a Department of Homeland Security investigation. Rodham and Terry McAuliffe, a longtime Clinton ally and former governor of Virginia, were partners in the company, which relied on investments from Chinese nationals.

The DHS inspector general found in 2015 that a top agency official, Alejandro Mayorkas, helped GreenTech in applications for EB-5 visas, which grant green cards to foreign investors who invest at least $500,000 in American companies.

