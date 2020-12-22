Tommy Tuberville Hints He May Challenge Electoral College Results In The Senate

Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville of Alabama suggested he may challenge the results of the Electoral College in the Senate on January 6th.

Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville of Alabama suggested he may challenge the results of the Electoral College in the Senate on January 6th.

Tuberville is the first Senator to signal his willingness to challenge, while Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama has pledged to carry that mantle in the House of Representatives.

During a campaign stump in Georgia, Senator-elect Tuberville said that Republican voters had “no choice” but to win the run-offs.

“They’re going to try and steal it. They’re going to try to buy it. They’re going to do everything they can to lie, cheat, and steal to win this election, like they did in the presidential election,” Tuberville told the crowd. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --