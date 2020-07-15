Tommy Tuberville defeats Jeff Sessions in Alabama GOP Senate primary runoff

Tommy Tuberville and President Trump were the winners in Tuesday’s Republican Senate primary runoff in Alabama.

Tuberville, a first-time politician and former Auburn University football coach, defeated former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions thanks, in part, to an endorsement from the president. The Associated Press projected Tuberville as the winner in the election about 90 minutes after the polls closed in Alabama.

Sessions — who was fighting for his political life — was also fending off the ire of the president. He served a dozen years as a senator from Alabama before becoming Trump’s first attorney general in 2017, but Sessions angered the president by recusing himself that year from the Russia investigation into the 2016 election.

Sessions, who was the first Republican senator to back Trump in the 2016 presidential election, was forced out as attorney general in November of 2018. Since then, he’s repeatedly been a public punching bag for Trump.

Tuberville — who didn’t debate Sessions — didn’t miss an opportunity to showcase Trump’s endorsement.

On the eve of the priamry he tweeted out an audio clip of the president touting that Tuberville would have “a call direct line into my office.” – READ MORE

