Tillerson confirms European support as talks begin over Iran nuclear deal

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Saturday that America’s European counterparts in the Iranian nuclear deal have finally begun talks, trying to determine what changes need to be made to meet with the president’s approval.

Speaking to reporters in Warsaw, Tillerson confirmed that Britain, France and Germany have all agreed to work on the 2015 agreement. Tilllerson ended his weeklong European trip in Poland, a trip intended to bolster the support needed to prevent the deal from collapsing.

Working groups, he said, have already begun to meet on efforts to agree on principles: “What is the scope of what we attempt to address and also how much we engage Iran on discussions to address these issues.” – READ MORE

Iran is spending billions of dollars on its weapons programs and supporting terrorism around the globe while it ignores the basic needs of its people, a new report asserts.

The report, issued by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), states that this month’s uprising against the regime was due to what it states are the “grueling high prices and economic strains on an array of social sectors.”

It claims that this is a result of the regime putting its resources, “toward domestic suppression, warmongering and expansion of terrorism abroad,” which the report points out has led to poverty and deprivation among Iranians.

The report is titled “Primary Causes of Poverty and Popular Uprisings in Iran.” It says the report is based on a “high-level assessment” which revealed that the annual minimum cost to Iranians of keeping the “clerical regime in power” is about $55 billion. – READ MORE

Iran has aggressively pursued its ballistic missile program since agreeing to the 2015 nuclear deal, regularly launching nuclear-capable missiles in what critics consider a violation of the spirit of the deal, according to a report obtained by Fox News.

The report shows Iran has fired some 23 missiles since signing the deal, as many as 16 of them nuclear-capable. The controversial deal reached with the Obama administration did not include a ban on missiles, and Iran and European signatories to the agreement stress international inspectors have certified Iran in compliance.

But critics say the robust missile program shows the Islamic republic is bent on intimidating its enemies and preparing for the day when it can do so with the ultimate weapon of mass destruction.

“Out of all the ballistic missiles Iran fired in 2017, only four or five missiles can be considered nuclear-capable. In 2016, Iran fired 10 to 11 missiles than can be considered nuclear-capable,” according to a report by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “It is highly likely that the administration’s threat intimidated Tehran, altering its flight-testing calculus.” – READ MORE