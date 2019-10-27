Three GOP Senators Have Yet to Back Movement to Condemn Democrat Impeachment Practices

Three Republican senators have yet to back a resolution to condemn House Democrats’ secret, closed-door impeachment inquiry practices.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced a resolution Thursday night to condemn House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) secretive impeachment inquiry proceedings.

Graham announced Friday that the resolution had gained 50 cosponsors across the Senate Republican conference; three senators have yet to cosponsor the resolution sign on.

Sen. Johnny Isakson’s (R-GA) office told Breitbart News that the senator wants to ensure that the impeachment inquiry remains a “fair process.”

The three Republican senators that have yet to back the impeachment resolution are Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Susan Collins (R-ME).

Even though these senators have yet to cosponsor the resolution, this does not mean that they may not cosponsor the resolution in the future or vote for the bill should it come to the Senate floor for a vote. – READ MORE