‘This Is What Open Borders Agenda Looks Like,’ Trump’s ICE Chief Says

Tom Homan, former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), said Monday that President Joe Biden sacrificed the U.S.’ safety at the southern border in order to win the 2020 election.

“This is open borders agenda, Joe Biden sold out this country and our border security to win the election, he wanted to win over the progressive left, have an open borders agenda, Homan said on “Fox and Friends First.” Biden called the border situation on Saturday a “crisis” for the first time while discussing the refugee cap.

“We’re going to increase the number . The problem was that the refugee part was working on the crisis that ended up on the border with young people,” Biden said. “We couldn’t do two things at once. But now we are going to increase the number.”

The White House changed positions after Biden announced he would keep the Trump administration’s low refugee cap, saying that there will be a “final, increased” cap in place by May 15. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that although the majority of families and single adults are being turned away from the southern border under Title 42, unaccompanied minors aren’t, according to a March 16 DHS statement.

Mayorkas said border apprehensions were on track to reach a 20-year-high. Homan said that the current border situation wasn’t an accident or due to mismanagement and called it “a crisis.”

“He agreed to it, he wanted to win the presidency so he sold it out,” Homan said.

The former ICE director said he believes the American people are now seeing the outcome of the border crisis. He said that hundreds of migrants who are released into the U.S. have tested positive for coronavirus.

“This is about bringing more people into this country that’s gonna be counted on the census, that’s gonna lead to more seats in the House for the Democrats, which leads to Electoral College, which leads to perpetual power,” Homan said.

Homan said that the Biden administration is rewarding hundreds of thousands of families who have been ordered to leave the U.S. by granting them amnesty. He said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is going to lie by not calling the situation a “crisis.”

“It’s amazing how the president’s finally saying there’s a problem on the border when every American watching the news sees it everyday,” Homan said.