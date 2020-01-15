‘THIS IS AMERICA’: Deafening Cheers Break Out For Trump At National Championship Game (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump was greeted with thunderous applause and cheers on Monday when he arrived at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, to attend the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

As Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walked onto the field, they were greeted with overwhelming cheers and chants of “USA” broke out among the fans in attendance.

The crowd went absolutely wild for @realDonaldTrump

and @FLOTUS

at the College Football National Championship game as they walked onto the field. Chants of “USA” broke out. This is America.#LSUvsCLEM pic.twitter.com/dEn6MjDai8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 14, 2020

The reaction inside Mercedes-Benz Superdome to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walked onto the field. pic.twitter.com/DgbWxvy6cW — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) January 14, 2020

USA Today tweeted out a video that was taken from a different place in the stadium that showed that the cheers were even louder than they appeared on the broadcast of the game.