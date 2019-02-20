This Environmental Group Has Sued Trump Over 100 Times

The Center for Biological Diversity is reporting an enormous amount of lawsuits leveled against President Donald Trump since he first entered office.

The Tuscon-based environmental organization has filed a total of 106 lawsuits against the White House, according to its website’s “Trump Lawsuit Tracker.” The lawsuits, which mostly target Trump’s environmental and energy agenda, average about one per week.

“The Center for Biological Diversity is resisting Trump in every way possible — especially in the courts,” an excerpt of the group’s website reads. “From the moment he took office, our lawyers have been working feverishly to oppose every attempt he’s made to worsen climate change, kill wildlife, endanger public health and destroy public lands.”

The green group has no plans of slowing down its judicial war with the Trump administration.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit Saturday in the District Court of Washington, D.C., arguing that Trump exceeded his executive authority by circumventing Congress and declaring an emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border. The emergency declaration allowed him to secure billions more in funding to build a wall.

The environmental group also argues that Trump’s use of the National Emergencies Act is illegal in using it to fund his policy goal.

The Center is joined by numerous other left-wing group and Democratic attorney in trying to strike down the emergency declaration in court. A coalition of 16 states sued the president on Monday. The lawsuit, led by the State of California, was filed in the Federal District Court in San Francisco.

“Contrary to the will of Congress, the president has used the pretext of a manufactured ‘crisis’ of unlawful immigration to declare a national emergency and redirect federal dollars appropriated for drug interdiction, military construction and law enforcement initiatives toward building a wall on the United States-Mexico border,” a portion of the lawsuit reads.

The Center has long targeted Trump’s plans for the southern border. The group filed a lawsuit alongside Arizona Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva in April 2017 against the president’s proposed border wall and other immigration enforcement efforts. That lawsuit is still pending.

