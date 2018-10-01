Third Brett Kavanaugh Accuser Was Sued in 2000 for False Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Julie Swetnick, The Third Woman To Accuse Judge Brett Kavanaugh Of Sexual Misconduct, Was Sued In 2000 For Making False Accusations Of Sexual Misconduct Against Co-workers, And For Sexual Misconduct Of Her Own, Though The Case Was Dismissed.

Swetnick issued a statement last Wednesday through her attorney, Michael Avenatti, alleging that Kavanaugh was “present” at gang rapes at high school parties in the early 1980s. She provided no corroborating evidence, and questions immediately arose as to why a string of gang rapes would have been unreported until now, as well as why she would have been going to high school parties during a time when she was in college.

Subsequently, reports emerged that she had been accused of making false accusations of sexual misconduct in the past — and that she herself had been accused of sexually inappropriate behavior in the workplace.

The Oregonian reported: Julie Swetnick, one of the women accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, faced allegations of her own misconduct during a short stint at a Portland tech company 18 years ago.

The lawsuit was dismissed shortly after it was filed late in 2000, court documents show. In emails to The Oregonian/OregonLive, Avenatti called the allegations against his client, “Completely bogus.”

In the suit, Webtrends alleged Swetnick claimed to have graduated from Johns Hopkins University but the company said it subsequently learned the school had no record of her attendance. Webtrends said she also “falsely described her work experience” at a prior employer.

The suit also alleges Swetnick “engaged in unwelcome, sexually offensive conduct” while at Webtrends and “made false and retaliatory allegations that other co-workers had engaged in inappropriate conduct toward her.” – READ MORE

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Sunday that he plans a “full scale” investigation into who among his Democratic colleagues leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter, accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, to the Washington Post.

Graham appeared on ABC News‘ “This Week” to discuss Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, and doubled down on harsh comments he made during his opportunity to question Kavanaugh, accusing Democrats of malfeasance, and implying that Dr. Ford was railroaded by operatives.

“We’re going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again,” Graham said.

“The FBI will do a supplemental background investigation, then I’m going to call for an investigation of what happened in this committee. Who betrayed Dr. Ford’s trust?” he continued. “Who in Feinstein’s office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?” – READ MORE