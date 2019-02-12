Thief Steals 400-Year-Old Bonsai Tree Worth $90,000 Out Of Japanese Garden

A thief or group of thieves has stolen $118,000 worth of bonsai trees including a prized 400-year-old Shimpaku tree from a bonsai master’s garden near Tokyo, Japan.

Seiji Iimura’s family has been creating and tending bonsai trees for five generations, but now his giant bonsai garden is missing some of its most expensive trees, reported CNN Monday.

The 400-year-old tree is worth roughly $90,000 and was set to be entered in a “beauty competition” in February.

“We treated these miniature trees like our children,” Fuyumi Iimura, wife of Seiji Iimura, said according to CNN. “There are no words to describe how we feel. It’s like having your limbs lopped off.”

The stolen bonsais could be sold for a “small fortune” on the black market and may end up in Europe, according to CNN.

