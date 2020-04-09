They got caught. They apologized. Yet, CBS News is still using misleading Italian hospital footage to describe COVID-19 conditions in the US.

Last week, CBS News admitted to an “editing mistake” after it got caught using footage of an overwhelmed Italian hospital while describing the coronavirus conditions in New York City.

In a statement to Fox News, a CBS spokesperson acknowledged the mistake and assured that it “took immediate steps to remove it from all platforms and shows.”

Yet, despite the admission and supposed subsequent actions, CBS News has continued to use the misleading footage. In a news segment April 4, the outlet used the footage again, this time while discussing the coronavirus outbreak in Pennsylvania. – READ MORE

