Entertainment
These Videos and Girl-Next-Door Photos Show Why Miss Nebraska Just Walked Away with the Miss USA Crown
Sarah Rose Summers beat out 50 other women from all the states and the District of Columbia.
At the start of the two-hour broadcast, the field was immediately narrowed down to 15 contestants according to how they performed during preliminary rounds held in the days before Monday’s broadcast.
Summers takes over from Kara McCullough, who won the competition last year when it was held in Las Vegas.
Then the field was narrowed down during the evening gown, swimsuit and interview portions of the competition.
I’m typically hesitant post pictures of my body, due to the potential for controversy about being a Christian woman putting swimsuit photos on social media. However, I am grateful God gave me a healthy body and the skills and talents to make my craziest dreams attainable. I never would have imagined I wouldn’t only win Miss Nebraska USA, but also the swimsuit award. I may not have the “perfect” body but I never deprived myself, I enjoyed my workouts, I took days off, and heck I even ate @halotopcreamery up until pageant weekend. If you’re questioning if you can have the “perfect” body you think the girl on social media or the magazine covers has, quit that right now! If you are questioning if you can be strong or fit, I want to encourage you that your body can likely do what you’ve never imagined. It takes self-discipline, persistence, and (and maybe a rockin’ trainer like @johnbentonmodelfitness)…but it can happen. Set your goals. Share them with others. Believe in yourself! Put in the work. Trust His plan. You’ll see results. ✨💕 #confidentlybeautiful
Have you ever stopped and thought, “wow I prayed for this. It’s here. It’s happening”…well that’s me right now as I arrive in @seeshreveportbossier for Miss USA! 🙏🏻🙌🏼 What a dream come true to be preparing to represent my home state on the @missusa stage! Tune in Monday, May 21 7pm CST on @foxtv! Hair and makeup by the talented and oh so sweet @kattiehansen 💄✨
Sweet friend on the left is competing for Miss Dallas USA this weekend. Share some love with her intelligent, encouraging, joyful, fit, life-giving, gorgeous self! No matter what happens @jacinthbiddulph, He’s using you in incredible ways…but I have a feeling you’d light up that Miss Texas USA stage! You’re so loved! ❤💕 (don’t worry guys I’m getting a spray tan before Miss USA #ghostly) #postworkout #confidentlybeautiful #strongwomensupportotherwomen