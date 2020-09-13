These Rich White Kids Were Arrested For Rioting. Here’s A Look At Their Violent “Revolutionary Strategy”

Meet Clara Kraebber, who was arrested for felony rioting and misdemeanor possession of graffiti instruments after being identified as one of the people causing more than $100,000 worth of damage during an early September window-smashing spree.

Kraebber, aged 20, is a history major at Rice University in Houston, Texas. She’s the daughter of an architect and a child psychologist and comes from a family so wealthy that they own a 1.8 million dollar co-op with river views on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, as well as a country home built in the 1730s in exclusive Litchfield County, Connecticut.

Kraebber’s mother, Virginia Kindred, runs Kindred Arch.Works, a Manhattan architect firm that has designed spaces for Columbia University and NYU, and worked on numerous school and business spaces throughout the city.

Her father is Markus Kraebber, an Upper East Side child and adolescent psychiatrist who teaches at the Columbia University Department of Psychiatry. (source)

She seems to be a prime example of a person who drank the Koolaid of the kind of misguided indoctrination many young people are facing right now.

When Kraebber was arrested, police found dozens of handwritten pages of plans to “redistribute wealth” in what she called a “revolutionary strategy that appears to have been inspired by Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin – whose totalitarian government has been widely condemned for overseeing mass repressions, ethnic cleansing, deportations, hundreds of thousands of executions, and famines that killed millions (source) – and Communist revolutionary Leon Trotsky. From a NY Post report, here are some of the writings found in her handwritten manifesto.

In her notes, Kraebber pointed to the “HUGE number of empty units” in “white flight apts, new luxury buildings” that and include the instruction to “study tactics of clearing buildings.”

There are repeated references to “scouts” to find vacant apartments and locksmiths to help break in, as well as the need to “prep for SWAT-style eviction efforts” through the use of movable “barricades” and “bricks on roofs as weapons,” sources said.

A page titled “Revolutionary Strategy” and dated Aug. 21 includes notes that say “Stalin — defend USSR at all costs” and “Trotsky — United front of all working class but don’t let capitalists in,” sources said.

There are repeated references to the Spanish Civil War, including an assertion that the failure of the Spanish revolution of 1936 was a “failure of leadership,” sources said.

“Some think actual revolution will be lead by more deliberate leadership,” Kraebber wrote.

Kraebber also faulted the protests over the police killing of George Floyd, writing, “Minneapolis — lots of spontaneous radical energy but no leadership.”

Her notes contain multiple mentions of “Abolition Park” — or “AP” — which refer to the anti-cop encampment that activists set up outside City Hall during the recent battle to defund the NYPD, which resulted in a total $1.5 billion in cuts to its operating and capital budgets.

“All cops are bad because they work for a system that thrives off the oppression of marginalized communities. Asking ‘what about the ‘good’ cops?’ is like asking what about the good slave masters,” according to the Abolition Park website. (source)

So to be clear, this rich kid wants to find vacant apartments and also forcibly evict residents to give the homes to others she feels are more worthy of living in them. She wants to defend this violently and has already been arrested for destroying property. And she’s awaiting trial in her family’s luxurious second home. – READ MORE

