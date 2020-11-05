‘The Year Of The Republican Woman’: Here’s A List Of GOP Women Who Won 2020 Elections

Activists and pundits celebrated a large number of wins by Republican women as election results rolled in Tuesday night, calling 2020 the “Year of the Republican Woman.”

“There’s no denying the energy we’re seeing around Republican women as a response to the 2018 midterms,” Winning for Women Action Fund spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas told the DCNF.

“Many of the Democrat women elected last cycle were out of touch with their districts,” she continued. “Republican women stepped up to challenge them like never before and offered voters a real voice. As a result, Republican women across the country are making historic gains.”

The Associated Press reported a number of women Republican candidates who won their races: Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Kat Cammack and Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida, Mary Miller of Illinois, Lisa McClain of Michigan, Michelle Fischbach of Minnesota, Yvette Herrell of New Mexico, Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Diana Harshbarger of Tennessee and Ashley Hinson of Iowa.

Republican women are cleaning up tonight — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 4, 2020

Incumbents Debbie Lesko of Arizona, Jackie Walorski of Indiana, Ann Wagner of Missouri, Vicky Hartzler of Missouri, Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, Elise Stefanik of New York, Kay Granger of Texas, Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington, Carol Miller of West Virginia, and Liz Cheney of Wyoming also retained their seats, the AP reported.

“One of the biggest stories of last night,” Winning for Women Action Fund spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas tweeted. Winning for Women Action Fund is the first Republican SuperPAC dedicated solely to electing women, Perez-Cubas told the Daily Caller News Foundation, noting that WFW PAC and WFW Action Fund supported GOP women candidates with almost $5 million during this election cycle.

One of the biggest stories of last night: GOP women In 2018, they watched from the sideline as a wave of Democrat women were elected. The GOP vowed to make a difference and invested in women like never before. This election, it’s the Year of the Republican Woman. — Olivia PC (@olivia_pc) November 4, 2020

The record for GOP women elected to the House 25, Perez-Cubas said, a record set in 2006.

“We’re on track to beat that,” she said, noting that 22 GOP women have been elected to the House and more are “well on the way.”

In 2018, Democrats elected 89 women to the House of Representatives — compared to 13 Republican women.

Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler heads to a runoff contest at the beginning of 2021 against Democrat Raphael Warnock. Republican Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, Republican Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, and Republican West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moor Capito retained their senate seats.

Former Wyoming Congressman Cynthia Lummis has also won a senate seat Tuesday, becoming the first woman to represent Wyoming in the Senate.

“Tonight, the words ‘thank you’ are not enough,” Lummis said in a statement . “Not enough for the incredible team of county chairs who have helped me campaign in every community across our state. Not enough for the countless volunteers who spent their time hosting events, putting up signs and going door-to-door for our campaign. Not enough for the Wyoming voters who have put their faith in me to serve as their next United States Senator. I am humbled, honored and full of gratitude for the trust you have put in me.”