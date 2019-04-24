‘The View’s’ Meghan McCain rips Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for uneducated remarks on the state of the VA: Vets have ‘literally died’

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain hit out at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) Monday after the Democratic lawmaker said that the Department of Veterans Affairs “provides the highest quality care to our veterans” and added that, if the program “ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Ocasio-Cortez made the remarks during a town hall event in New York City last week.

“The idea that this thing that isn’t broken, this thing that provides the highest quality care to our veterans somehow needs to be fixed, optimized, tinkered with until you don’t even recognize it anymore,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Here’s the thing, they are trying to fix it, but who are they trying to fix it for is the question we’ve got to ask.

Veterans have literally died waiting to get health care treatment from the VA….died! https://t.co/SRTvpfAqQt — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 22, 2019

“They’re trying to fix the VA for pharmaceutical companies, they’re trying to fix the VA for insurance corporations, and ultimately they’re trying to fix the VA for a for-profit health care industry that does not put people or veterans first,” she said. – READ MORE

