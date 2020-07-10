The Satanic Temple Threatens To Sue Mississippi If God Mentioned On State Flag

A law firm representing The Satanic Temple is threatening to sue Mississippi if the state intends to follow through with its intention to place “In God We Trust” on their state flag.

Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed legislation last month establishing a nine-member commission to redesign the state flag with the phrase “In God We Trust” and without the Confederate flag.

Describing his law firm as one that “proudly serves as First Amendment Counsel to the Satanic Temple,” First Amendment lawyer Marc J. Randazza of Randazza Legal Group wrote in a recent letter to the attorney general of Mississippi that his client “has asked us to bring an issue of constitutional importance to your attention.”

He continued: We understand that your state is planning to take the very positive step of removing the Confederate battle flag from the Mississippi state flag. However, it is our understanding that the proposal calls for it to be replaced with “In God we Trust”, a proposal you seem to endorse. While the Satanic Temple supports the removal of the Confederate flag, removing one divisive symbol of exclusion only to replace it with a divisive phrase of exclusion does not eliminate exclusion, but rather moves it from one group to a collection of others. – READ MORE

