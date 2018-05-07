The Four Tweets That Foretold the Downfall of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

Call it the Donald Trump curse or simply call it Karma, but the downfall of self-righteous New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is linked to his tampering in an assortment of FBI and Justice Department meddlings aimed at railroading President Trump on the Russia Trump investigation, according to several sources.

True Pundit’s Thomas Paine Tweeted about Schneiderman’s nefarious anti-Trump conduct six months ago and warned Schneiderman that his actions would have consequences.

That was December 2017 and January 2018. Schneiderman failed to yield.

Now, six months later, Schneiderman is embroiled is a heated sexual assault and harassment scandal. Four women allege they were mistreated by Schneiderman.

New York Gov. Cuomo likewise just demanded Schneiderman’s resignation.

Let’s roll back the clock and take a look at Paine’s prophetic Tweets:

The ‘Secret Society’ Within the FBI, DOJ … includes fed prosecutors, fed judges, even the Attorney General of one of America’s largest states. WE KNOW ALL ABOUT IT. But More Importantly: We Know What they’ve been doing. Soon, all will know too. #secretsociety — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 23, 2018

We know what you’ve been doing on your home PC and phone. @AGSchneiderman — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) December 22, 2017

The party is over, Schneiderman. Sedition is still illegal. — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) December 26, 2017

What about the little Thursday night chat club we’re hearing about on Signal? You dopes actually thing you’re encrypted? Hahahahaha. Sure:

Lynch

Rosenstein

Yates

Schneiderman

and Pals — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 19, 2018

