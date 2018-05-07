True Pundit

The Four Tweets That Foretold the Downfall of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman

Call it the Donald Trump curse or simply call it Karma, but the downfall of self-righteous New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is linked to his tampering in an assortment of FBI and Justice Department meddlings aimed at railroading President Trump on the Russia Trump investigation, according to several sources.

True Pundit’s Thomas Paine Tweeted about Schneiderman’s nefarious anti-Trump conduct six months ago and warned Schneiderman that his actions would have consequences.

That was December 2017 and January 2018. Schneiderman failed to yield.

Now, six months later, Schneiderman is embroiled is a heated sexual assault and harassment scandal. Four women allege they were mistreated by Schneiderman.

New York Gov. Cuomo likewise just demanded Schneiderman’s resignation.

Let’s roll back the clock and take a look at Paine’s prophetic Tweets:

