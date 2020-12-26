The FBI Has Emails That Tell Us Why Hunter Biden Was Hired by Burisma: Report

Emails obtained by the FBI last year detail how Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice-President Joe Biden, “strategized with his business partner on how to leverage an upcoming official trip to Kiev by his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to clinch” his lucrative position on the board of Burisma, reports Just The News, which has obtained copies of the emails.

Just The News reviewed these communications, and they show Hunter Biden referring to his father as “my guy” and he took credit for “adding value” because his father had made comments to Ukrainian leaders about natural gas production that would be of benefit to them.

Part of Hunter Biden’s strategy was to get Burisma to sign a consulting deal with him and his business partner Devon Archer before his father, then vice president, visited Ukraine.

“The contract should begin now — not after the upcoming visit of my guy,” Hunter Biden wrote Archer on April 13, 2014, a week before his father planned to visit. Hunter already knew he would be appointed to the board of Burisma, and that he wanted Burisma to pay additional consulting fees to him or his law firm, Boies Schiller Flexner. – READ MORE

