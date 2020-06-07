That thug who kicked man in head after he was already knocked out during protest? Police made an arrest — and suspect is only 14.

A group of protesters chased and pushed a man amid protesting in Portland, Oregon, last weekend, after which he fell on the street — knocked out, face down, and motionless. And that’s when another male was caught on video kicking him in the head — and then running away.

Well, police announced that they arrested a suspect in connection with the kick to the victim’s head.

Portland Police Chief Jami Resch said community members “came forward with critical information to help us identify the person responsible for this horrible act.”

Police said assault detectives on Wednesday afternoon detained a 14-year-old male suspect and took him to the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault. Police added that various media platforms have falsely stated that the victim died; he was seriously injured but did not die, police said. – READ MORE

