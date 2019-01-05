Texas Teacher Tried To Sell Young Girl To Men In Morocco For Sex, Police Say

In an attempted crime a Texas sheriff condemned as “dastardly” and “trafficking at its worst,” a female 8th grade teacher allegedly attempted to broker a deal with men in Morocco to have sex with her underage female relative.

In her attempt to get a high price for sex with the young girl, the teacher sent the men photos of her underage relative dressed in lingerie, showing her bare breasts, and touted her virginity. The teacher even traveled to Morocco in December to try to finalize the horrific deal.

Authorities say they had been tracking the suspect, Amber Michelle Parker, a 37-year-old 8th grade reading teacher, for weeks as she attempted to broker a deal with men in Morocco to have sex with her young relative. They arrested Parker on Wednesday. The same day, the school that employed her, Mexia Junior High School, announced her suspension.

Parker was arrested after a joint investigation by the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the Waco Tribune reports. The investigation was prompted by family members, who contacted authorities over their suspicions that Parker had ill intentions for her young relative, Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley said in a statement Wednesday. To help with the investigation, the sheriff’s office contacted McLennan County investigators, “who specialize in human trafficking investigations,” the Tribune notes. – READ MORE