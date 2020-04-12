Texas governor set to unveil executive order for re-opening businesses in a ‘safe economic revitalization’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his plans to unveil an upcoming executive order on how the Lone Star State plans to re-open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott held a press conference on Friday where he revealed that he would sign an executive order next week detailing how Texans can gradually get back to business as usual, but in a safe manner.

“Next week, I will be providing an executive order talking about what will be done in Texas about reopening Texas businesses,” Abbott said in the news conference. He stressed that the measures would be done “in a way that will be safe for that economic revitalization.”

“We will focus on protecting lives while restoring livelihoods. We can, and we must do this,” Abbott added. “With Texans helping Texans; with Americans helping Americans, we can conquer this coronavirus outbreak.”

“We’ve learned from past disasters that from suffering comes perseverance. From perseverance comes character. From character comes hope,” Abbott stated. “And as we head into Easter weekend, I’m filled with hope knowing the character that Texans have shown in responding to the coronavirus in Texas.” – READ MORE

