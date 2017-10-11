True Pundit

Terrorism expert reveals ‘terrifying’ reason feds might not admit ISIS was behind Vegas shooting

The Islamic State took credit for the Las Vegas massacre, but investigators say the shooting has no connection to Islamic terrorism. But one terrorism expert explained in an interview with Newsweek magazine the “terrifying” reason why he believes federal investigators may not admit the Islamic State was behind the attack if they were.

Michael S. Smith II, a well-respected terrorism and intelligence analyst who advises government officials, told Newsweek:

If Islamic State did indeed cultivate [shooter Stephen] Paddock, as it has claimed was the case, the group surely has some evidence of its engagements with him. If it does, it may be the case the group is waiting on FBI and other agencies to dismiss its claim of responsibility for the Las Vegas attack before posting contradictory evidence online for the world to see.

[The] Islamic State has been very focused on undermining confidence among civilians in the West that their technologically-superior governments are competent managers of our collective security.READ MORE

  • Val – Eat my worm

    ISIS is a lot of things, but they are not known for taking credit where it’s not due. If you think back to all the terrorist attacks they’ve claimed credit for, they’ve all stuck and have been truth. Show me where they’ve taken credit for an attack that turned out false.

  • SloppyJoe

    If the FBI tries to cover this up, I am actually all for ISIS exposing them. Doesn’t make me like ISIS scum bags any more though.

  • Barnaby Cricklespiff

    ISIS, you do mean Israel.

  • Lichen Craig

    This actually makes a lot of sense. Like “Val” below… I’m baffled why ISIS would for ONCE make this up. They just don’t do that. Plus they have been very specific about details – his Arabic name, his conversion “six months ago”, etc. – and their release of the statements (I think there have been 4 now) by their usual channels – legitimate by the most reliable terrorism expert organizations worldwide. There is just no reason to think they haven’t done this. Except for one that I can’t figure out : his “suicide”. His aim would have been martyrdom if he was indeed Muslim and suicide is damnation. Unless it wasn’t a suicide and that is part of the cover-up. I try to stay away from people who armchair quarterback every situation they don’t understand, and mindless conspiracy theories. But at this point we have multiple internationally recognized terrorism experts questioning the police/FBI narrative, and many publicly – including now the hotel’s owners – the investigators’ version of events. Something stinks to high Heaven in Las Vegas.

  • jamessavik

    Something is wrong about this… the cops change their story every day.
    Try changing your story if the cops are talking to you and see how that works out.