Terrorism expert reveals ‘terrifying’ reason feds might not admit ISIS was behind Vegas shooting

The Islamic State took credit for the Las Vegas massacre, but investigators say the shooting has no connection to Islamic terrorism. But one terrorism expert explained in an interview with Newsweek magazine the “terrifying” reason why he believes federal investigators may not admit the Islamic State was behind the attack if they were.

Michael S. Smith II, a well-respected terrorism and intelligence analyst who advises government officials, told Newsweek:

If Islamic State did indeed cultivate [shooter Stephen] Paddock, as it has claimed was the case, the group surely has some evidence of its engagements with him. If it does, it may be the case the group is waiting on FBI and other agencies to dismiss its claim of responsibility for the Las Vegas attack before posting contradictory evidence online for the world to see.

[The] Islamic State has been very focused on undermining confidence among civilians in the West that their technologically-superior governments are competent managers of our collective security. – READ MORE