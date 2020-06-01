Tennessee Sen. Blackburn Warns Rioters: Expect A ‘Knock On Your Door From The FBI’

On Sunday, appearing on Fox News’ “America’s News HG” with host Sandra Smith, GOP Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn issued a harsh warning to the instigators and perpetrators of violence and looting across the nation, stating that they should expect “to get a knock on your door from the FBI.”

Smith triggered Blackburn’s remarks by noting that many of the peaceful protests around the nation after the death of George Floyd on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck had turned violent over the last few days. She asked Blackburn for her response, prompting Blackburn to say:

It is heartbreaking to see this, and Sandra, as your previous guest was just saying, the Department of Justice, your state bureaus of investigation, they’re going to figure out who is behind all of this. And I was listening to that interview I was thinking there’s been a lot said about contact tracing to do with coronavirus and contact tracers being hired. Let me tell you something: That is nothing compared to the contact tracing that is going to take place with all of these riots. These people tried to go out the last couple of nights and burn down America, and I will tell you, law enforcement is going to figure out who organized it, who has put this money behind it to give these Antifa members what they need.

So if you’ve been on social media and you’ve been saying “I know friends that went to the protest; I know friends that went to the riots,” you’re probably going to get a knock on your door from the FBI or, in Tennessee, the TBI, and they’re going to want to know what you know.

As Fox News noted, "Tennessee was among the many states which activated the National Guard over the weekend, as California, Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Utah and Washington state also called for such assistance while protests spiraled out of control."

