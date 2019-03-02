Tennessee School District Apologizes Over ‘Inappropriate’ Homework Assignment On Slaves

A Tennessee school district apologized Thursday over a homework assignment where students could pretend their families owned slaves as part of a list of tasks.

The students could then create a list of expectations for the slaves.

What are y’alls a thoughts on my sisters HW?🤔 pic.twitter.com/HLp1NJdJtg — Danny Boy (@danholfountain) February 28, 2019

The homework assignment was given to Sunset Middle School eighth-grade social studies students, Fox News reported Friday.

Other tasks included drawing political cartoons of immigration labor, making a public service announcement about the dangers of living in urban places and creating a graph to demonstrate the relationship between slavery and the cotton gin’s invention.

“The fact that my sister is one of a couple of black kids at her school, I can’t let things like this sit around and slide,” Dan Fountain, brother of a 13-year-old student in the class, said to The Tennessean. “The way the questions were phrased and laid out had no academic merit.”

Williamson County Schools (WCS) Superintendent Mike Looney described the assignment as “inappropriate” and “insensitive,” in a letter sent to Sunset Middle School families Thursday.