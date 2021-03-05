Tennessee joint operation recovers 150 missing kids

A total of 150 missing children from Tennessee have been recovered during a months-long joint law enforcement operation, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Wednesday.

Authorities said the missing children — ranging in age from 3 to 17 — were recovered during three sweeps across the state in January and February.

At least one child was identified as a human trafficking victim. Four others are possible human trafficking victims, the TBI said in the release.

The children were recovered during “Operation Volunteer Strong” a collaboration between TBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

“I hope this operation changes the course for 150 young lives and leads them to the path of opportunities every child deserves,” said Tyreece Miller, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee. “Our efforts should also serve notice to those who prey on society’s most vulnerable that these children are not forgotten.” – READ MORE

