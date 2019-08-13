Teen magazine rolls out concerning social media series: ‘How to Get an Abortion if You’re a Teen’

Teen Vogue has introduced a brand-new social media series targeted toward teens.

The title of the series is “How to Get an Abortion if You’re a Teen.”

The series, which was initially published in the magazine’s June issue, explains to its readers how teenagers should go about getting abortions.

Some of the advice includes how to get past parents if an abortion is necessary, and how to talk to their parents about a looming abortion.

Pro-life advocate Laura Klassen shared screenshots of the series on her Facebook page, writing, "This is how Teen Vogue operates on Snapchat. Just so you know. This is what they're telling your daughters."