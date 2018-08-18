Teen Hacks Apple, Steals 90GB Of Secured Files, Stores Them In Hilariously Titled Folder

In a significant security breach of the allegedly “unhackable” company, a teenager managed to hack into Apple’s servers and steal 90GB of secured files. He stored them in a folder titled “hacky hack hack.”

The culprit was a 16-year-old Australian kid who attends high school in Melbourne and who managed to hack into Apple’s supposedly secure computer systems repeatedly for months. He’s now facing criminal charges after the FBI busted him.

“The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, broke into Apple’s mainframe from his suburban home on multiple occasions over a year because he was such a fan of the company, according to his lawyer,” The Age reports. “The Children’s Court heard on Thursday that he had downloaded 90gb of secure files and accessed customer accounts.”

The computer whiz developed “computerized tunnels and online bypassing systems to hide his identity,” The Age explains. When the FBI finally raided his home, they found all the files stored in a folder titled “hacky hack hack.” – READ MORE

Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticized The “appalling Silence” Of People Who Don’t Speak Out Against The Policies Of The Trump Administration.

According to the New York Post, Cook spoke out against U.S. immigration policies so he wouldn’t fall into “the appalling silence of the good people category and this is something that I never want to be a part of.”

Cook had previously described U.S. immigration policies as “inhumane” and “heartbreaking.” – READ MORE