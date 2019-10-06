Ted Cruz Says ‘Whistleblowers’ Should Come Forward on Obama, Brennan

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has flipped the table on Democrats who are “weaponizing” so-called “whistleblowers” as a way to attack and try to take down President Donald Trump.

In what can only be called a dramatic and amazing announcement, Cruz took to Twitter on Friday and called on whistleblowers to come forward with information on former President Barack Obama — as well as on John O. Brennan, former CIA director.

A reminder to federal officials: There is no limit on the number of individuals who can use the whistleblower statute. If you think you were involved in unlawful activity as a result of a directive from Mr. Obama or Mr. Brennan, now is the time to report it. https://t.co/RNMymRVmZP — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 4, 2019

Cruz wrote, “A reminder to federal officials: There is no limit on the number of individuals who can use the whistleblower statute.”

“If you think you were involved in unlawful activity as a result of a directive from Mr. Obama or Mr. Brennan, now is the time to report it,” he also said. – READ MORE