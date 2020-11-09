Ted Cruz Predicts ‘Socialist Abyss’ If Democrats Win Georgia Senate Runoffs

Sen. Ted Cruz on Sunday predicted a “socialist abyss” if Democrats win two runoff elections in Georgia that will determine which party controls the Senate.

“If you want to check on Joe Biden, if you don’t want to go over the edge to the socialist abyss, Georgia is the big enchilada,” the Texas Republican said in an interview on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler will square off against their Democratic challengers in runoffs on Jan. 5. Neither incumbent met the 50% vote share threshold required under Georgia law to win their elections outright.

Republicans have to win at least one of the races in order to maintain majority control of the Senate. If they lose both seats, the Senate will likely be split 50-50, meaning that Kamala Harris would cast the deciding vote in the event of any tie.

Cruz said Sunday that Democrats would use their de facto majority to adds seats to the Supreme Court, eradicate the filibuster and pass the Green New Deal.

He also predicted that Democrats will try to add two new states to the Union.

“If they have a Democratic Senate they will add two new states to the country to give them, they believe, four new Democratic senators,” he said.

Some Democrats have called for statehood for Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

“If we have a Republican Senate, none of that happens and so it really is.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who would likely remain the Democratic leader should they win a majority, said on Saturday that wins in Georgia will allow Democrats to “change America.”

“Now we take Georgia, then we change America,” Schumer said at a rally in New York City on Saturday to celebrate Joe Biden’s projected win in the presidential election.

Cruz said that he will campaign for Perdue and Loeffler, who will face Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively.

“I cannot overstate how important to the country those two seats are,” he said.