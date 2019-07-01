Ted Cruz demands ‘legal action’ against Portland Dem mayor for inaction during violent Antifa protests

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) is calling for legal action against Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) over his apparent failure to adequately police his city.

Wheeler has reportedly directed Portland law enforcement to employ a “hands-off” policy during city protests, even when they turn violent. The alleged policy has allowed many demonstrators to be injured when masked Antifa protesters turn violent.

To federal law enforcement: investigate & bring legal action against a Mayor who has, for political reasons, ordered his police officers to let citizens be attacked by domestic terrorists. https://t.co/5xyCDARICl https://t.co/c0Tf3SsKEf — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 30, 2019

"To federal law enforcement: investigate & bring legal action against a Mayor who has, for political reasons, ordered his police officers to let citizens be attacked by domestic terrorists," Cruz said on Twitter Sunday.