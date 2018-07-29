Tech firms should be made liable for ‘fake news’ on sites: UK lawmakers

Tech firms like Facebook should be made liable for “harmful and misleading” material on their websites and pay a levy so they can be regulated, British lawmakers said, warning of a crisis in democracy due to misuse of personal data.

Facebook has increasingly become a focus of the media committee’s inquiry into “fake news” after the data of 87 million users was improperly accessed by British-headquartered consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook executives said on Wednesday its profit margins would plummet for several years due to the cost of improving privacy safeguards and slowing usage in its top advertising markets. The news wiped over $120 billion off the company’s share price.

At the same time, the company is coming under concerted regulatory scrutiny in Britain, the United States and the European Union.

“Companies like Facebook made it easy for developers to scrape user data and to deploy it in other campaigns without their knowledge or consent,” Damian Collins, chair of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said in a statement officially released on Sunday.

“They must be made responsible, and liable, for the way in which harmful and misleading content is shared on their sites.” – READ MORE

Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Friday denied reports circulating in Australia’s media that the U.S. is planning to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities with the help of Australian intelligence.

“I have no idea where the Australian newspeople got that … I am confident it is not something that is being considered right now. I think it’s … frankly it’s fiction as best I can give you,” Mattis said, according to Tara Copp of the Military Times.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported late Thursday that officials in Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull’s government believe Washington is prepared to bomb Iranian facilities as early as August. Citing “senior figures” in the government, ABC also reported that Australian military intelligence would “likely play a role in identifying targets in Iran.”

The speculation about an impending American strike comes on the heels of a bout of saber-rattling between President Donald Trump and Iranian leaders. – READ MORE

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said there was no truth to reports that the Pentagon is engaging in “damage control” after President Donald Trump’s meeting with allies in Brussels, Belgium.

“I just heard about this story that the Pentagon is in damage control,” Mattis told reporters in a short press conference with reporters.

“That was fascinating, I love reading fiction.”

Mattis, who spoke with reporters during his flight from Zagreb, Croatia, to Oslo, Sweden, Friday, said the administration is getting strong results in discussions with NATO allies.

Mattis said the news was not fact-based and suggested the reporters accompanying him in “full transparency” would have noticed if the NBC report was true.

“It must have been the most pleasant damage control … I ever could have imagined, with the level of unity, of purpose that we experienced there,” Mattis said.

“People are entitled to their opinion even if it is not fact-based.”- READ MORE

