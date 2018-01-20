Tebow Time! Mets Invite Former Heisman Winner To Big League Spring Training

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow will be at major league spring training with the New York Mets.

The Mets announced the news on Twitter Friday morning.

We’ve invited nine players to major league #SpringTraining including: Peter Alonso, P.J. Conlon, Kevin Kaczmarski, Patrick Mazeika, Drew Smith, Corey Taylor, Tim Tebow, David Thompson and Adonis Uceta. #Mets — New York Mets (@Mets) January 19, 2018

Tebow, who won the Heisman Trophy while playing college football for Florida, has been shuffling around the minor leagues ever since signing with the Mets in September of 2016. – READ MORE

Minor League Baseball player and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow revealed that he was almost a victim of abortion when doctors told his mother that he was a “tumor” and not a “baby.”

Speaking at the college student conference, 2018 Passion, Tebow told Pastor Louie Giglio that his mother was urged to abort him in 1987, NewsBusters reported.

“I was born in the Philippines to missionary parents, and I have a special birth story,” Tebow told the audience. “The doctors said that I wasn’t even a baby; they said I was a tumor.”

Tebow added that his siblings always joked that he was “Timmy the Tumor” when he was young.

But Tebow added that it was his mother’s faith that saved him.

“There was a lot of craziness with my entire – with my mom’s pregnancy with me,” Tebow said. “She decided to trust God and not what the doctors were saying.” – READ MORE