Systemic Marxism: Biden Admin Allows BLM flags to Fly on Federal Buildings

The war on police has been brutal and now it’s insulting. In a time when a pro-2nd Amendment police captain was fired for supporting constitutional carry legislature, a Virginia police lieutenant was fired for donating to Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense fund, and a DEA agent was fired for being in the capital, (not the capitol), on January 6th, the State Department is giving the thumbs up to fly the BLM flag.

An anonymous source from Biden’s State Dept. leaked a memo that indicates, “diplomatic and consular posts,” are free to fly BLM flags and banners today, May 25th and beyond, in honor of the one-year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The memo, first reported by Jack Posobiec on humanevents.com states, “The Department supports the use of the term ‘Black Lives Matter’ in messaging content, speeches, and other diplomatic engagements with foreign audiences to advance racial equity and access to justice on May 25th and beyond. We encourage posts to focus on the need to eliminate systemic racism and its continued impact.”

It continues, “May 25 marks one year since the brutal murder of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Last year, the horrific video of Mr. Floyd’s final 9 minutes and 29 seconds went viral and spurred Black Lives Matter protests worldwide, in response to his senseless killing and to demand an end to systemic racism and police brutality. One year later, many in the international community will honor Mr. Floyd and acknowledge the long journey nations face to advance racial justice. Leading up to May 25, the Department has issued guidance on the use of Black Lives Matter language, banners, and flags.” – READ MORE

