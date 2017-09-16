True Pundit

SWAMP THINGS: Ryan & Pelosi Unite Parties to Block the Public From Accessing Congressional Records Via FOIA

Posted on by
The House of Representatives is taking legal action to make sure that federal agencies don’t release congressional records to the public through the Freedom of Information Act.

The move, which came Friday evening in a lawsuit demanding access to discussions about health care reform between the Trump administration and Congress, threatens to cut off a mechanism liberal watchdog groups were using to gain insight into closed-door negotiations on a variety of policy issues.

In legal papers filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, House General Counsel Thomas Hungar said the move to protect congressional correspondence was authorized by a House body known as the Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group. While the panel of top House leaders has divided in the past on sensitive issues, Hungar wrote that they “voted unanimously to authorize this intervention … to protect the institutional interests of the House.”

  • BeautifulAmerica

    Disgusting, disgraceful and illegal. RECALL Piglosi and lying ryan.

  • Duke LaCrosse

    Says everything you want to know about the US gov filth
    Illegal and afraid
    They don’t even try to hide their corruption anymore

  • yurlittledog2

    Does this really surprise anyone that Lyin Ryan and Oinklosi came together to stop FOIA Requests??.. These People need Gone as neither Side Demorats or Rinorats Represent The Interests of the American People Anymore its all about Power and Money us Little People dont Matter..I can only Hope and Pray in 2018 that We Destroy these Idiots at the Polls as its time to put A Fresh Smell in D.C. cause the stench of Manure we have Now is OVERWHELMING !!!!

  • Areminder

    Nor the fact that they’re basicly one corrupt party pretending to be 2.

  • LauraSOllis

  • bob e

    As soon as Trump passes DACA, we are done as a country. This will just be more ..

  • peanut butter

    “…to protect crooked politicians of the House.”, is what it should have read.

  • Helen

    This is EXACTLY why we have the FOIA!

  • Bernice Cintron

    Of course they did. The little I read about Graham and the other jackass healthcare bill we are screwed especially senior citizens.

  • Aubrey Mason

    That’s the point….
    To “protect the institutional interests of the House” REQUIRES an unconstitutional and illegal “act” to circumvent existing LAWS….
    For the unaware: Regardless if the ones calling for this unconstitutional and illegal act call themselves “lawyers” or “congressmen/women – their actions are unconstitutional AND illegal….. they seek to circumvent existing LAWS…