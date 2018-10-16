SWAMP THING: Undercover Video Reveals McCaskills’s Extensive Efforts to Deceive Voters

Unbelievable undercover footage released by Project Veritas and James O’Keefe Monday night revealed the extensive efforts Democratic lawmakers are willing to deploy to deceive American voters heading into the 2018 election.

The shocking video shows staffers for Sen. Claire McCaskill telling undercover journalists the legislator’s stunning “true” beliefs regarding a series of key issues; including gun control, impeaching President Trump, and more.

