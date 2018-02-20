True Pundit

Survivor of School Shooting Pins the Blame for Tragedies on Trump: ‘You Sicken Me’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
On Sunday, five students and survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting were interviewed on CBS’ “Face the Nation” and had strong words against President Donald Trump, the National Rifle Association, and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

David Hogg, a student journalist who reported on the shooting as it occurred, was asked to respond to Trump’s tweet about how Democrats did not pass gun control when they controlled the House of Representatives and the Senate:

“President Trump, you control the House of Representatives, you control the Senate, and you control the Executive,” he said. “You haven’t taken a single bill for mental health care or gun control and passed it. And that’s pathetic. We’ve seen a government shutdown, we’ve seen tax reform, but nothing to save our children’s lives. – READ MORE

