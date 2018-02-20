Survivor of School Shooting Pins the Blame for Tragedies on Trump: ‘You Sicken Me’ (VIDEO)

On Sunday, five students and survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting were interviewed on CBS’ “Face the Nation” and had strong words against President Donald Trump, the National Rifle Association, and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

David Hogg, a student journalist who reported on the shooting as it occurred, was asked to respond to Trump’s tweet about how Democrats did not pass gun control when they controlled the House of Representatives and the Senate:

Just like they don’t want to solve the DACA problem, why didn’t the Democrats pass gun control legislation when they had both the House & Senate during the Obama Administration. Because they didn’t want to, and now they just talk! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2018

“President Trump, you control the House of Representatives, you control the Senate, and you control the Executive,” he said. “You haven’t taken a single bill for mental health care or gun control and passed it. And that’s pathetic. We’ve seen a government shutdown, we’ve seen tax reform, but nothing to save our children’s lives. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *