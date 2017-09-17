Supreme Court’s coming high-drama disputes could come down to a ‘court of one’

The coming Supreme Court term is poised to feature more high-drama disputes than other recent terms, but legal experts expect to find a familiar culprit wielding the final say: Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Kennedy attracted attention at the end of the last term amid speculation he could retire from the high court, but he may draw more eyes to his votes on crucial cases involving discrimination, religious liberty, free expression, and executive power in the term that starts next month.

Several of the October term’s pending disputes “happen to be falling right on that fault line for Kennedy in many of the areas that interest him most,” said Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor, at his school’s preview of the term this week.

“As is always the case, this term is coming down to a court of one on critical issues,” Turley said. “It’s also for years why I’ve argued that we should expand the Supreme Court. I think one more year of having a court of one is ridiculous.” – READ MORE