Supreme Court rejects challenge to Trump’s appointment of Whitaker as acting attorney general

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a challenge to President Trump’s appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general.

The vehicle for the challenge to Whitaker’s appointment was a case against the attorney general, then Jeff Sessions, filed by a Nevada man convicted of nonviolent felonies who was seeking restoration of his right to possess a firearm.

Lawyers for the man, Barry Michaels, asked the high court to substitute Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as acting attorney general, contending the appointment of Whitaker violated the Constitution and federal statutes.

Trump named Whitaker as acting attorney general after Sessions was forced to resign in November.

“This is an extraordinary case in which the identity of the successor is both contested and has important implications for the administration of justice nationally,” lawyers for Michaels wrote in court filings. “This motion seeks to resolve the dispute.” – READ MORE