Suddenly Media Realizes FBI Plotted to “F*ck Flynn”; True Pundit Told You That 1,145 DAYS AGO

Here we go again, the mainstream and right-wing media re-packaging ‘news’ True Pundit broke months years ago. In this case, 1,145 days ago. Wait, what?

That’s 3.1 YEARS. Yes, years. Where in the hell was everyone else in the media 3.1 years ago? Riding the fence, asleep, or hiding ther heads in the sand.

You may recall True Pundit’s story on March 7, 2017 where we were the first and only to report FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe boasted to a crowded conference room “Fuck Flynn and then we fuck Trump.”

The True Pundit piece dealt with what we were told was a FBI plot to take down Mike Flynn and President Donald Trump.

Suddenly, the media is treating these revelations as breaking news, asking: Was there a FBI plot to take down Flynn?

Wow, how bad are you people at your jobs? This from True Pundit March 2017:

Mainstream media like The Hill and others sat on the fence for years, protecting McCabe and others. But we — True Pundit — told you there was a plot to sandbag Flynn in March 2017 and now Congress and the MSM are still wondering if there might be a plot. Or maybe they knew all along.

From the True Pundit article entitled EXCLUSIVE: FBI’s Own Political Terror Plot; Deputy Director and FBI Brass Secretly Conspired to Wage Coup Against Flynn & Trump:

Mere days before Gen. Michael Flynn was sacked as national security advisor, FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe gathered more than a dozen of his top FBI disciples to plot how to ruin Flynn’s aspiring political career and manufacture evidence to derail President Donald Trump, according to FBI sources.

McCabe, the second highest ranking FBI official, emphatically declared at the invite-only gathering with raised voice: “Fuck Flynn and then we Fuck Trump,” according to direct sources. Many of his top lieutenants applauded and cheered such rhetoric. A scattered few did not.

This was one of several such meetings held in seclusion among key FBI leaders since Trump was elected president, FBI sources confirm. At the congregation where McCabe went off the political rails and vowed to destroy Flynn and Trump, there were as many as 16 top FBI officials, inside intelligence sources said. No lower-level agents or support personnel were present.

If you are among the millions of Americans who have pondered in recent months whether the Obama-era “Deep State” intelligence apparatus and FBI are working for or against Trump, this is the first definitive proof that the country’s once-premiere law enforcement agency has gone rogue.

The non-elected hierarchy that steer the FBI have declared war on President Trump and his White House inner circle. Make no mistake.

Now 1,145 days later, we couldn’t have said it any better ourselves. Whoops, we did say it ourselves. In fact. all by ourselves with no support from so-called colleagues in the media.

