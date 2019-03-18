Student Who Confronted Chelsea Clinton Over Rhetoric Apologizes After Using Inappropriate Terms In The Past

A New York University (NYU) student who blamed Chelsea Clinton for the New Zealand mosque shootings apologized on Twitter Monday after resurfaced tweets showed she used inappropriate terms in the past.

NYU senior Leen Dweik was one of the activists who confronted Clinton at the school’s vigil for those killed in New Zealand Friday.

Students at a vigil for Christchurch shooting victims in New York University confronted Chelsea Clinton and accused her of stoking Islamophobia through her recent remarks about Representative Ilhan Omar.https://t.co/75UysBtX2G pic.twitter.com/DpYwknf4bO — Circa (@Circa) March 16, 2019

“The 49 people died because of the rhetoric you put out there,” Dweik said in a video of the confrontation with Clinton.

Some of the now-deleted tweets reported by IsraellyCool used the word “faggot.”

Dweik apologized in a series of tweets, adding they were written when she was a high school sophomore.

“Six years ago I tweeted quotes my black friend said to me, not then recognizing that even typing out the words someone else had used was not my right,” Dweik wrote. “I understand the violent history of the n-word and apologize to everyone in the black community, especially those who feel hurt by this.”

—apologize to everyone in the black community, especially those who feel hurt by this. please reach out to me if u want to talk. i will listen. — sippin on dat (@vivafalastin) March 18, 2019

Dweik continued in another tweet that she picked up the “f-word” from a “toxic individual,” but still supported gay rights.

“I did not then see the disconnect between using such language and supporting the gay community, but as soon as I did, that word was completely dropped from my vocabulary,” Dweik tweeted.

—my support for gay rights, which has conveniently been left out by the trolls who scoured my twitters. i did not then see the disconnect between using such language and supporting the gay community, but as soon as i did, that word was completely dropped from my vocabulary. — sippin on dat (@vivafalastin) March 18, 2019

Dweik along with fellow NYU student Rose Asaf explained in a Buzzfeed op-ed that they confronted Clinton for “her false charge of anti-Semitism” against Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Omar accused pro-Israel lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) for buying pro-Israel support in a February tweet. Clinton responded in a tweet that all elected officials should be expected “to not traffic in anti-Semitism.”

Dweik and Asaf did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

