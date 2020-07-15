Stock Market Soars After First COVID-19 Vaccine Tested In U.S. Produced Antibodies In All Patients During Trial

Stocks soared Wednesday following news that a new COVID-19 vaccine showed that it produced antibodies in all patients during a trial.

Even before the opening gavel fell, stock futures rose more than 500 points. When the market opened at 9:30 a.m., the Dow settled in, rising in the mid-300s.

The stock surge followed news from Moderna, a pharmaceutical company that announced Tuesday night that its coronavirus vaccine produced a “robust” immune response — meaning antibodies — in all 45 patients in its early stage human trial, according to data published in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine.

“No matter how you slice this, this is good news,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told The Associated Press.

“The hallmark of a vaccine is one that can actually mimic natural infection and induce the kind of response that you would get with natural infection. And it looks like, at least in this limited, small number of individuals, that is exactly what’s happening,” Fauci said. “The data really look quite good. There were no serious adverse events.” – READ MORE

