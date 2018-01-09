Steve Bannon to step down from Breitbart

Stephen K. Bannon is stepping down from his post as executive chairman of Breitbart News, the company will announce on Tuesday.

BREAKING: BANNON STEPPING DOWN FROM BREITBART NEWS. Story to follow. — Jeremy W. Peters (@jwpetersNYT) January 9, 2018

Mr. Bannon’s departure, which was forced by a onetime financial patron, Rebekah Mercer, comes as Mr. Bannon remained unable to quell the furor over remarks attributed to him in a new book in which he questions President Trump’s mental fitness and disparages his elder son, Donald Trump Jr.

This story is developing – READ MORE

Statement from Breitbart News:

Stephen K. Bannon has stepped down from Breitbart News Network, where he served as Executive Chairman since 2012.

Bannon and Breitbart will work together on a smooth and orderly transition.

Bannon said, “I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform.” – READ MORE

